Ekiti - Seven governorship aspirants of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have dropped their bid to contest for the party’s ticket in the coming governorship election in Ekiti state.

The affected aspirants include Opeyemi Bamide, a serving member of the National Assembly and Dayo Adeyeye, former minister of state for works, The Guardian reports.

Seven out of eight APC governorship aspirants have stepped down from the primaries in Ekiti state. Photo credit: Ekiti Reformer

Source: Facebook

Others are Kayode Mojo, Demola Popoola, Femi Bamisile, Bamidele Faparusi, and Afolabi Oluwasola.

In another report by The Cable, The contenders withdrew from the ongoing primary election ciing irregularities in the conduct of the exercise billed for Thursday, January 27.

The aspirants had earlier called for the disbandment and replacement of the members of the ward and LGA election committee appointed to oversee the primary election.

According to them, the committee members are loyalists of Biodun Oyebanji, the aspirant allegedly backed by Governor Kayode Fayemi.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that some members of the APC in Ekiti are protesting against the process of the governorship primary election.

The members who gathered at the party secretariat are accusing the APC-led state government of not being fair with the process, adding that they will not be part of the election.

However, accreditation has started across a few wards in the state. In a statement sighted by Legit.ng, Senator Bamidele, one of the aspirants, said he and six of his colleagues have demanded the postponement of primary election.

Meanwhile, Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti state had declared Thursday, January 27, as a work-free day for public and private schools in the state ahead of the APC governorship primary election.

This was disclosed in a statement released by O.R Ajayi, the director of schools, on behalf of the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Science and Technology.

Ajayi said in the statement that all public and private (primary and secondary schools) are to observe the work-free day.

