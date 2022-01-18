Major stakeholders of the ruling All Progressives Congress are currently in a crucial meeting regarding the party's national convention

Reports indicate that the committee is planning to bring in the former aviation minister, Femi Fani Kayode to play a crucial role in the convention

Earlier, APC fixed Saturday, February 26, for its national convention, after a series of consultations with major stakeholders

The Governor Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee CECPC of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is currently locked in a meeting to decide on the various sub-committees to be saddled with putting in place a hitch-free national convention next month.

Vanguard reports that top party sources told that a former Minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode is being tipped to head the Publicity Subcommittee while the Commissioner of Information in Kogi state, Evang. Kingsley Fanwo would serve as Secretary.

Equally, the Kogi state Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello is to head the Security Subcommittee, same role he played during the 2018 APC National Convention.

APC National Convention: Buni’s CECPC in crucial meeting over Sub-committees. Photo credit: All Progressives Congress - APC

Source: Facebook

APC suspends scheduled February national convention, releases new 'deadline'

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that the APC had suspended its planned national convention scheduled to take place in February.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The party crisis has continued to deepen with some governors accused of hijacking plans for the national convention.

The party's decision to move the national convention to June follows several litigations and animosity building up between members of the APC leadership.

A source said that postponing the national convention until June will give the party more time to settle the major internal crisis within the APC.

APC chieftain Bisi Akande reveals Buhari's failed promise to Tinubu in 2015

In other news, former interim chairman of the APC, Chief Bisi Akande, on Thursday, December 9, 2021, narrated how President Muhammadu Buhari promised but failed to pick Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as his running mate in the 2015 election.

Akande who is also a former governor of Osun state made the revelation in his autobiography, “My Participations”, which was launched in Lagos on Thursday.

He said Tinubu was instrumental to the emergence of Osinbajo as running mate to Buhari after he was formally dropped and asked to submit three names from the southwest from which Buhari would pick one.

Source: Legit.ng