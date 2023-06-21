The case against Asiwaju Bola Tinubu's February 25 election victory has taken a new dimension

This is as the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) finally closed the petition filed against Tinubu regarding Kashim Shettima's double nomination

On Wednesday, June 21, the APM concluded its case against the President, Tinubu, after it called one witness to testify before the Presidential Election Petition Court

The Allied Peoples Movement (APM) on Wednesday, June 21, closed its case against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s election victory after calling one witness to support its petition.

Chichi Ojei, the APM’s candidate, had scored 25,961 votes during the February 25 presidential election.

The party is contending that Tinubu was improperly sponsored by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) since he nominated Kashim Shettima as his vice-presidential candidate for the election.

Why APM closed its case against Kashim Shettima

At the court session on Wednesday, the party called its sole witness, Aisha Abubakar, APM’s assistant welfare officer.

Under cross-examination by Kemi Pinheiro, INEC lawyer, the witness admitted that she cannot confirm when the electoral commission received the notice of substitution of the candidate for Borno central, The Cable reported.

After the witness was discharged, a subpoenaed witness from INEC, John Arabs, a deputy director, tendered an “original online form submitted by Mr Shettima,” amongst other electoral documents.

After listening to all the lawyers in the suit, the chairman of the panel, Justice Haruna Tsammani, directed the respondents to file their final written addresses within 10 days from Wednesday, The Punch report added.

