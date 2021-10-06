The ex-spokesman of former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, Doyin Okupe, is bringing a lot to the table as promises for Nigeria ahead of the much-awaited 2023 presidential election which he on Tuesday, October 5, declared his interest in.

Having been in the corridors of power and in service to the country at a national level, the southwest politician knows just what the collective aspirations and desires of the citizenry are and have reflected the same in his manifesto as reported by Punch.

Okupe said he will end Nigeria's insecurity in two years (Photo: Doyin Okupe)

Source: Facebook

The co-founded Royal Cross Medical Centre boasted on Tuesday that if given the opportunity to emerge as Nigeria's next president, the country will experience a serious positive turnaround in many ramifications.

Below are Okupe's campaign promises:

1. Reset heal and reunite the nation

2. Prioritise the welfare of the needy

3. End insecurity in two years

4. Grow revenue base with massive agricultural drive

5. Increase electricity generation to 30,000 megawatts in three years

6. Reduce youth unemployment

7. Re-engineer, revamp the national economy

Summarising his mission, Okupe said:

“The wealth of the nation will be enjoyed by the nationals, not multinationals, foreign contractors, and elites in the country.”

2023 presidency: Jonathan's ex-aide declares presidential ambition, chooses political party

Earlier, Okupe on Tuesday officially declared his intention to join the 2023 presidential race.

Okupe also disclosed that he would be contesting for the presidency on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The former presidential media aide said:

“I believe I have the knowledge, the requisite national political experience and intellectual capacity and wisdom to halt the social and economic decadence, insecurity and pervasive poverty that has nearly made living meaningless in Nigeria.

“I want to run a government which for the first time will make the life, wellbeing and safety of lives and properties especially of the poor and needy a major priority."

Moreover, Okupe noted that if he eventually emerges, Nigeria's budgeting process will become people-oriented.

According to him, 30 percent of the national budget from 2023 under his administration would be devoted fully to the social welfare of citizens.

