The number of 2023 presidential aspirants in Nigeria on Tuesday, October 5, increased by at least one

The latest aspirant ahead of the 2023 poll is Doyin Okoupe, a former media aide to Goodluck Ebele Jonathan

Revealing his manifesto, Okupe on Tuesday said he plans to run a national budget that will cater for the needs of Nigerians

Doyin Okupe, an ex-spokesperson for former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan on Tuesday, October 5, officially declared his intention to join the 2023 presidential race.

Okupe also disclosed that he will be contesting for the presidency on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Punch reports.

Okupe said the Nigerian budget under him will be people-oriented (Photo: Doyin Okupe)

The former presidential media aide said:

“I believe I have the knowledge, the requisite national political experience and intellectual capacity and wisdom to halt the social and economic decadence, insecurity and pervasive poverty that has nearly made living meaningless in Nigeria.

“I want to run a government which for the first time will make the life, wellbeing and safety of lives and properties especially of the poor and needy a major priority."

Moreover, Okupe noted that if he eventually emerges, Nigeria's budgeting process will become people-oriented.

According to him, 30 percent of the national budget from 2023 under his administration will be devoted fully to the social welfare of citizens.

He stated:

“The wealth of the nation will be enjoyed by the nationals not multinationals, foreign contractors and elites in the country.”

2023: I'm the one IBB has in mind as Nigeria's next president, Jonathan's former Aide declares

Meanwhile, Okupe had said he is the one former military president, Ibrahim Babangida, had in mind during his recent interview where he talked about the 2023 presidency.

The former head of state had said in the interview that he had already seen three potential candidates that can emerge as the president and they are in their 60s.

Babangida had said the next president must be well versed in economics and be a good politician. adding that he has "seen one, or two or three of such persons already.”

Appearing as a guest on Friday, August 13, Okupe said IBB definitely had him in mind, saying he was the most qualified person to be the next president, followed by the current vice president, Professor Yemi Osinbajo.

