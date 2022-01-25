A Federal High Court in Abuja has scheduled judgment for March 23 in the suit challenging the defection of Yakubu Dogara

A Federal High Court in Abuja has fixed Wednesday, March 23, to deliver judgment in the suit filed by United Global Resolve for Peace Organisation seeking to challenge the defection of Yakubu Dogara.

The non-governmental organisation had sued the former speaker of the House of Representatives after defecting from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a report by Sahara Reporters, the decision by the court came on Monday, January 24, at the resumed hearing of the case before Justice D.U. Okorowo.

United Global Resolve for Peace Organisation in a suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/883/2020, prayed the court to declare Dogara's seat vacant and order the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC0 to conduct a bye-election to fill the vacant seat.

Michael Okejimi, counsel to the plaintiff asked the court whether the former speaker has not automatically vacated his seat as a member of the House of Reps when he defected from PDP, the platform that sponsored his election into the legislature.

P.M News has previously reported that the Federal High Court, Abuja on February 4, 2021, heard a suit filed by the PDP, asking for the declaration of Dogara's seat of on account of his defection to the APC.

The opposition party had called for the sack of the former speaker for defecting to the ruling party while still bearing the mandate of PDP.

Dogara's defection to APC

Recall that Dogara had on July 24, 2020, defected to the ruling APC, citing anomalies in the PDP leadership, particularly in his state, Bauchi.

The lawmaker representing Bogoro/Dass/Tafawa Balewa Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives in a letter of resignation said the breakdown of governance in his native state prompted his defection.

Dogara accused of violence as Bauchi Emirate strips him of traditional title

Legit.ng previously reported that the Bauchi Emirate Council suspended Dogara from bearing the traditional title of Jakadan Bauchi.

The suspension followed the attack on the Emirs of Bauchi and Dass, Alhaji Rilwanu Sulaimanu Adamu and Alhaji Usman Bilyaminu Othman, respectively on December 31, 2021, while on their way to Bogoro to grace the 21st Baba Gonto memorial lecture and book launch.

Speaking to journalists in Bauchi, the Emir of Bauchi, Alhaji Rilwanu Sulaimanu Adamu, said the suspension was with immediate effect pending the determination of the matter before the court, where Dogara is standing trial among other suspects.

