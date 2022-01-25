Popular Nigerian gospel singer Sammie Okposo has received the backing of Nigerians on social media after he confessed his sins of adultery

Recall that Okposo publicly announced that he cheated on his wife during a trip to the United states of America

According to Nigerians who reacted to the development, the gospel singer has demonstrated that he had genuinely repented

Gospel artiste Sammie Okposo has confessed to having an extramarital affair with another woman. Following his confession, many Nigerians on social media have rallied round him.

Delta-born Okposo, a known supporter of President Goodluck Jonathan, who featured in many jingles promoting his candidacy in 2015 has also tendered public apology after he was accused of impregnating a foreign based woman.

Sammie Okposo has tendered a public apology to his wife, Ozioma, and his fans. Photos: @sammieokposo

Source: Instagram

He said:

“On my recent trip to the USA (Late 2021), I got intimately involved with a lady, knowing that this was not appropriate as a married man and a minister of the gospel. I am ashamed and regret my actions as it has caused a lot of pain to my dear wife, Ozioma, my family and I.

Meanwhile, in strong show of support, many Nigerians on social media praised him for having the courage to come out and confess his sins.

Here are reactions from Facebook.

Stella Oluchi

"We love you sir, may God restore you speedily and touch your wife's heart to forgive and let go. We pray for the joy and peace of God to overwhelm you in Jesus name Amen."

Nkechi Okoli

"All have sinned and come Short of glory of God. No one is righteous, it takes the grace of God to come publicly and openly to confess secret sins. Thank you bro for coming out of that sin. May God show you mercy, forgive your sins and restore you in full grace. Amen. And to your wife and family, may God give them grace to receive you back fully and forgive you in Jesus Christ name Amen."

Douglas Osezojie

"This is a display of true repentance. May God give your wife and children grace to forgive you. May God restore you fully back to the faith."

Chukwudi Stevens

"We have to emulate this kind of courage and will to seek forgiveness when we have wrongly taken actions that hurt our dear ones. I pray God touches your wife to forgive u as He has forgiven you."

Joshua Badung

"Only few of the gospel ministers will come out like him to not only confess but also, take the back seat. I must commend his bold step. More grace to bounce back gallantly."

Jeremiah Jere Bawala Olubo

"This is the true nature of a man who fears Jehovah. One of the characteristics of great men of God in the Bible is when they were bold as you are today to write about even their mistakes for us to learn from them."

"May God comfort your wife and inspire her to remember the words of prophet Isaiah that says old things has passed away. Remember them no more. Now as you have shown your humility; all is been made new through Christ."

