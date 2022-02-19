Rosy Meurer put aside her beef and took to social media to celebrate her husband's son with Tonto Dike, King Andre on his sixth birthday

While some people commended the mum of one, many bashed her for looking for Tonto's trouble with the post

Meurer's husband, Olakunle Churchill has now taken to social media to not only defend his wife, but to also appreciate her

Many Nigerians did not think it was a great idea that Olakunle Churchill's wife, Rosy Meurer dropped an endearing post on Tonto's son, King Andre's sixth birthday.

The mum of one was dragged on social media for referring to her step-son as her son and trying to get Tonto Dikeh to react.

Olakunle Churchill urges Nigerians to leave his woman alone

Let her breathe

Not one to let his wife take the heat, Churchill shared a langhty post on his page where he reiterated how important his wife, Rosy is to him despite narratives flying around.

He pointed out that people have abandoned their life issues and made their story their priority.

"The past few years of my life on this platform were quite tumultuous luckily I found my happy place and that’s with Rosy my WIFE which will NEVER change regardless of what anyone concludes, designs, thinks, or wishes."

Churchill also pointed out how difficult things were for him and how his partner turned that around for him. He then urged people to let his wife breathe because all she did was make a goodwill post.

"I was very depressed, shamed, trolled, my business was going down and everything around was going wrong! No one fought for me on this platform, no one was there for me except Rose! I thank God that helped us go from being very good friends to Husband and Wife. She is my soldier and my guy, my best friend the mother of my child, and many other beautiful things. She only made a goodwill post ! Let her breath!!!"

See the post below:

Social media reactions

niketojo:

"You have to know @official_rosymeurer to love her. She's got a very pure and joyful heart. She is definitely a loyalist worth keeping. Love you both."

gladyswara:

" oga let her rest...as for you, God will surly pay you back it might take years. You used Tonto because you wanted to be popular."

ebyluvobi:

"I wasn't expecting anything less.. She's ur wife, you'll support her but I hope you spoke to her at home.. E get where person suppose draw line... All the best."

tessume:

"You see the way Tonto ignored them? I love it. They intentionally look for ways to poke and trigger her then when she reacts they call her mad. Good people fought for her because they can see the truth now."

aggie_babyxo:

"The more you think about it the more I think Tonto isn’t mad. People just wanna vex her. You see how she was minding her business and bam posting her son. There was no need for it and there was no need for us to see it."

Tonto gives son amazing birthday gift

Tonto Dikeh's son, King Andre, became a Lord on his 6th birthday courtesy of his mum who is relentless in giving him the best in life.

The biggest birthday present Tonto got her son this year is a land in faraway Scotland, and the deeds came with a Lord title, with a tree planted in his honour and name.

The actress also disclosed that she stopped living for herself a long time ago, and when her son grows up, he will realise that she lived all her life for him.

