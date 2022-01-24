Controversial actor, Uche Maduagwu has shown support for Mercy Aigbe after she unveiled her already married new man, Adekaz

According to Maduagwu, Aigbe’s happiness is also important and it is very hard to find a good man these days

The actor also noted that the same people who criticized Regina Daniels for marrying Ned Nwoko are now her fans

Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu, has reacted to Mercy Aigbe’s newly unveiled relationship with a married man, Kazim Adeoti ‘Adekaz’.

Taking to his Instagram page, Maduagwu drummed up support for Aigbe while noting that she is his good friend.

Uche Maduagwu supports Mercy Aigbe's new relationship with Kazim Adeoti. Photos: @uchemaduagwu, @regina.daniels, @realmercyaigbe

According to the controversial actor, Mercy’s happiness is also important and good men are hard to come by. He also advised her to hold her new man tightly.

Not stopping there, Maduagwu also recounted how another actress, Regina Daniels, was seriously criticized for marrying an already married older man, Ned Nwoko. He explained that her detractors are now her fans.

Uche also complained about how most of Aigbe’s critics are women and how they are not supporting each other.

He wrote:

“The same people wey criticize Regina Daniel for marrying Ned no be dem dey congratulate am now? They are like NEPA light, so unstable yet criticize others, it is so worrisome that 90% of dem Na ladies, when exactly are women going to start supporting women for naija Ni Tori Olorun?”

See his post below:

See another post below:

Mixed reactions from Nigerians

Internet users had different things to say about Maduagwu’s support for Mercy Aigbe. Read some of their comments below:

Mikeflorence1:

“Why will women support another women to destroy another women’s life and home? This life sha.”

Rhodaowolabi:

“Happiness that causes pain to another person ain't no happiness. Justifying this is the same thing as justifying armed robbery, it makes the people who do it happy because they gain another person's sweat and make the people they rob weep. Now is that a good type of happiness?”

_E.x.c.e.y:

“How can you find happiness in another person’s husband .”

Pretty_adenike:

“Lol what’s funny to me is what I don’t understand self but why comparing Regina case to this is what am yet to understand.”

Darey_official:

“He's only deceiving her. She’ll realize when it's too late.”

Lev_tabitha:

“I don't know the initial story but I think Muslims r allowed to marry more wives .I just think the man should have explained to the wife n not her finding out this way.”

Juliet.jerome:

“My own be say anywhere you see happiness go there period✌️✌️.”

The_real_midehy:

“So the woman that her husband was snatched shouldn’t be supported cos she’s not famous? All these celebrities wey una dey follow sef.”

Interesting.

Fans tell Mercy Aigbe's ex-hubby to do DNA test for their son

Not long after Mercy Aigbe unveiled her new man online, numerous Nigerians were quick to come up with different speculations including claims about her son, Juwon.

A photo collage was made of the actress’ new man, Adekaz, alongside a photo of her son as well as a picture of her ex-husband, Lanre Gentry.

Some internet users claimed that there was a striking resemblance between Juwon and Mercy Aigbe’s new husband, Adekaz.

Not stopping there, online users went ahead to advice Aigbe’s ex-husband, Gentry, to carry out a paternity test on the young boy to be sure he fathered him.

