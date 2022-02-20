A Nigerian man named Fidelis Ozuawala has shared the story of how he came out of depression in 2020 to bounce back on his feet in 2022

The man recently got himself a brand new Mercedes Benz GLE450 and celebrated it in grand style, painting social media red with a cool video

According to the man, he faced serious financial challenges in the year 2020 but has managed to bounce back again

It is a celebration galore for a Nigerian man named Fidelis Ozuawala who just got himself a brand new Mercedes Benz GLE450.

The man could not wait to celebrate his new achievement as he took to Facebook to share a nice video of his new whip.

Fidelis poses beside his new whip, Mercedes Benz GLE450. Photo credit: Fidelis Ozuawala

Fidelis congratulates himself

Sharing the video, Fidelis talked of how life could fluctuate sometimes. He wrote on Facebook:

"Today you want something, and tomorrow what you could have been able to get slides away from you. Today you have so little with no hope and tomorrow you have plentiful and everything. It is what it is. Man propose God disposes. Congratulations to me, not so much, but a little smile and we await for more green days."

I was depressed in 2020

In a separate comment sent to Legit.ng Fidelis said he could not believe he would be able to get the car at this time, saying he faced serious financial challenges in the year 2020. He said he was also depressed, but managed to bounce back. His words:

"In 2020 I was really really depressed and was facing a lot of difficulties financially, I didn’t believe I could do this at this point. I was aiming for something bigger, but due to market constraints I had to go for this, but we thank God."

See his Facebook post below:

Facebook users celebrate him

When he shared his story on Facebook, friends, and well-wishers joined in the celebration. Here are a few of their reactions:

Comr Ogbaga Victor said:

"God's plan still the greatest no matter how we men may have planned. Congratulations."

Okeke Susan Adanma wrote:

"Congratulations sir. There is a time to plant, time to water it, and time to harvest. You’ve put in so much work over the years. Happy harvesting."

Em Manuel reacted:

"Congratulations boss. God bless and more still coming. All God's purpose in your life shall come into accomplishment IJN."

Source: Legit.ng