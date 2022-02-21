Nigerian businessman, Ned Nwoko has taken to social media to address the news that he has married a new wife secretly

The billionaire whose last wife is actress, Regina Daniels, noted that the narrative is being pushed by little minded faceless individuals

Nwoko also added that when he reaches out to the law and gets those pushing rumours arrested, people will accuse him of oppression

Actress Regina Daniels husband, Ned Nwoko, has revealed that he has not taken a new wife after her yet and even if he will, it would not be done in secrecy.

Nwoko felt the need to drop a statement to address people spreading the rumours who according to him, are little-minded faceless individuals.

The billionaire noted that such people believe they can gain followers on social media by using his name to create sensational news every week.

He further added that he will keep being law-abiding and continue to report such people to the authorities but when they are arrested, he should not be accused of using the law against them.

He wrote on his Instagram page:

"NED NWOKO MARRIES ANOTHER WIFE...This is fake news and YOU shouldn’t help to propagate it.If I want to marry,it will not be done in secrecy.There is a particular group of little minded faceless individuals who believe they can gain followership in the social media by using my name to create sensational news every week.I will keep being law abiding and reporting the miscreants to the police for appropriate actions.When such misguided individuals are arrested, don’t accuse me of using the law against them.”

See the post below:

Nigerians react

nzubeaa:

"Note: “it will not be done in secrecy” "

ezes_amaka:

"Whether you marry or not, it's none of their business. Your life, your choice, your money."

umunna36:

"Thank you sir but let Regina be your last wife, we love Regina and we want her to be happy."

tailor.girl1:

"Please don't even marry another wife just take care of Regina for us.... She's glowing and I love how beautiful and happy she is."

nightowl_don:

"This is not your handwriting sir."

christophina_sellee:

"Perfectly said Sir . This is getting too much."

