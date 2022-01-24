Prominent PDP chieftain Raymond Dokpesi has said former VP Atiku Abubakar will only serve a term if elected president in 2023

Dokpesi said a president of southeast extraction will take over from Atiku after the completion of the first term in 2027

The PDP chieftain also spoke on the action he will take if an Igbo person does not succeed Atiku after his first term

Umuahia, Abia state - Raymond Dokpesi, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has said former Vice President Atiku Abubakar will serve for one term if elected Nigeria's president in 2023.

Dokpesi who heads Atiku’s presidential campaign technical committee said this on Monday, January 24, at the party's stakeholders’ meeting in Umuahia, the Abia capital, TheCable reported.

Prominent PDP chieftain Raymond Dokpesi says VP Atiku Abubakar will only serve for one term of four years if elected president in 2023. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng gathers the PDP chieftain said the former vice-president is the “surest” candidate to unseat the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 election.

According to him, Atiku will serve for a single four-year term if elected and then work towards the handover of a successor from the southeast in 2027.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

His words:

“Atiku is the surest bet. He is the shortest cut to a south-east presidency. The truth is that he will be about 80 years then. We only need him to rescue Nigeria now.

“We are confronted with heavy challenges as a nation. Once we lay the foundation for restructuring and for pushing Nigeria forward, then he will exit. He is not coming because he is hungry but he has an agenda, and the agenda is Nigeria.

“We are in a grave situation in Nigeria. We need to unite. We need to take power from these impostors that have siezed power and run Nigeria aground."

What I will do if southeast is not given presidency in 2027 - Dokpesi

Meanwhile, Dokpesi added that he will put his life on the line to ensure that a president of south-east extraction is elected president after Atiku serves a one-year term.

He said:

“If I’m alive till then, I will go naked in a one-man march if south-east is not given the presidency. I will put my life on the line. I will never be silent."

2023: Don’t be a perpetual presidential aspirant, PDP chieftain slams Atiku

Meanwhile, Kassim Afegbua, former commissioner of information in Edo state, has said Atiku on account of his old age is not qualified to contest the 2023 presidential election.

Afegbua, a member of the opposition PDP said the party could not keep giving its ticket to Atiku.

In a statement on Sunday, January 23, in Abuja, the PDP chieftain said it would be immoral to do so, adding that it was time for the party to give a younger person from the south an opportunity to lead the country on its platform.

Source: Legit.ng