Tanko Yakasai has declared it would be an injustice for a northerner to replace President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023

The elder statesman said power has to shift to the south because northern leaders have not done much since they've been ruling the country

Yakasai said of all the southern aspirants, APC national leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu was the most qualified

Tanko Yakasai, an elder statesman on Sunday, January 23. declared his support for a southerner to replace President Muhammadu Buhari at the end of his tenure in 2023.

Daily Trust reports that the 96-year-old said it will be unjust for the northern region to still take a shot at the presidency despite the agitations for power shift to the south.

Tanko Yakasai has rejected the idea that the north should retain power after the expiration of Buhari’s tenure in 2023.

Source: Original

Yakasai, one of the major critics of Buhari's government is of the opinion that it would be an injustice to the south for a northerner to take over.

The elder statesman said in all the years that the northerners ruled, they didn’t do much, Sahara Reporters added.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

He went on to note that of all the aspirants from the south, the All Progressives Congress (APC) national leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, was the most qualified.

Yakasai confirms Tinubu’s presidential ambition, opens up on APC leader's visit

Legit.ng previously reported that Yakasai opened up on what he discussed with Bola Tinubu in his Abuja residence.

Tinubu who is strongly believed to be nursing a presidential ambition in 2023 had on Wednesday, November 24, 2021, visited the elder statesman.

The 96-year-old stated that the APC national leader was at his home to solicit support for his presidential ambition in 2023.

Yakasai reveals why Buhari must ignore northern leaders seeking postponement

Meanwhile, President Buhari has been urged to ignore some northern leaders calling for the postponement of the 2022 National Population Census.

Yakasai made the appeal on Thursday, January 20, when he received a delegation of the National Population Commission (NPC) in his Kano home.

According to the elder statesman, the so-called leaders do not mean well for the northern region and Nigeria at large.

Source: Legit.ng