Tanko Yakasai has advised President Muhammadu Buhari not to postpone the proposed 2022 national census

The elder statesman alleged that there is a motive behind the call for the postponement of the exercise scheduled to hold between April and May

Recall that northern elders called on the federal government to postpone the planned exercise citing the proximity of the census to the 2023 elections

Kano - President Muhammadu Buhari has been urged to ignore some northern leaders calling for the postponement of the 2022 National Population Census.

Daily Trust reports that Tanko Yakasai made the appeal on Thursday, January 20, when he received a delegation of the National Population Commission (NPC) in his Kano home.

According to the elder statesman, the so-called leaders do not mean well for the northern region and Nigeria at large.

President Muhammadu Buhari has been urged to ignore northern leaders calling for the postponement of the census. Photo credit: Femi Adesina

Source: Facebook

The nonagenarian said it would be foolhardy to further delay the exercise with Nigeria already several years behind on timeline for the census.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

While noting that all resources already committed would turn to wastage, Yakasai argued that an election should not have any negative bearing on the census.

Yakasai accused southerners of being behind the call by northern leaders for the postponement, adding they are afraid the north will further assert its numerical advantage.

Northern elders ask FG to postpone 2022 census

In an earlier report by The Nation, northern elders under the auspices of Northern Leaders of Thought called on the federal government to postpone the proposed census.

The leaders made this known in a communique after their meeting at Arewa House Kaduna on Saturday, January 15.

They said the proposed census should not hold because of many displaced persons and proximity to the 2023 general elections.

Senator kicks as NPC budgets N400bn for May 2022 census

In a previous report by Legit.ng, Senator Smart Adeyemi kicked against the conduct of the 2022 census.

Adeyemi who is the chairman, Senate Committee on Aviation warned the federal government against conducting the 2022 national census.

The Kogi West senator said going ahead with the exercise would gulp over N400 billion when no part of the country was safe for such exercise to be effectively conducted.

He said:

“I’m looking at this issue from a practical point of view. The only area that is a bit safe in Nigeria today is the South-West geopolitical zone. There is an assumption of tight security for people to move around there."

Source: Legit.ng