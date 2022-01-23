Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has continued to make some political moves since declaring to run for the presidency in 2023

Tinubu in his recent move visited Senator Sani Musa, one of the ruling APC's contenders for the position of the party's national chairman

The former Lagos state governor visited Senator Musa in his Maitama residence in Abuja. Nigeria's capital city

The national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has visited one of the top contenders of the national chairmanship position of the party, Senator Sani Musa.

Tinubu's visit to Musa (APC, Niger state) comes barely two days after the national party leader was at the residence of a former military head of state, General Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida (IBB) in Minna, Niger state.

Tinubu visited Senator Sani Musa at his Abuja residence Photo: Nigerian Youth Movement

Source: Facebook

Daily Trust reports that during the visit to his Maitama residence in Abuja, Tibubu assured Senator Musa that all the contributions he has made to the party would not be in vain.

He said the lawmaker is appreciated for his contributions to the APC and would be rewarded for ensuring the party succeeded between 2014 and 2015.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Tinubu said"

“The sacrifices of distinguished Senator Mohammed Sani Musa in 2014/2015 will not go in vain, The leadership of the ruling party is fully aware. Insha Allah, he will be rewarded.”

BREAKING: Tinubu visits one of Nigeria's most influential political players for consultations

In an effort to build alliances ahead of the 2023 general election, Bola Tinubu visited a former military head of state in Minna, Niger state.

The APC national leader was at the Hilltop residence of General Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida (retired) in Minna, Niger state

Legit.ng gathered that the two political heavyweights had a closed-door meeting before the national leader of the APC spoke on the visit.

Direct or indirect primaries Tinubu'll win the primary, secondary elections, former lawmaker boasts

A former lawmaker of the House of Representatives has said that Bola Tinubu is an ideal candidate for the 2023 presidency.

Abdulmumin Jibrin said whatever process is adopted in choosing party flagbearers for the 2023 presidential elections, Tinubu would emerge victoriously.

Jibrin also urged members of the opposition to focus on campaigning for their candidates and quit criticising the APC's national leader.

2023 presidency: Abdulsalami addresses zoning controversies, sends a powerful message to Tinubu, others

Presidential hopefuls have been urged to ensure they serve as binding factors rather than brewers of hate and violence ahead of the election.

The call was made by a former head of state in Nigeria, Abdulsalami Abubakar at a dialogue organised by Daily Trust Media.

According to the former head of state, those declaring for one elective position or the other must watch their deeds.

Source: Legit.ng