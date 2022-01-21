Reactions have continued to trail the presidential ambition of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the national leader of the ruling APC

Recently, a group, the Inter-Tribal Association of Nigeria has asked the former governor of Lagos state, Tinubu to drop his presidential bid in the forthcoming general election

The spokesperson of the group, Comrades Jabir Aminu Maiturare who made this call noted that it is time for the youths to take over and Bello of Kogi state is up to the task ahead

Kaduna state- Members of the Inter-Tribal Association of Nigeria (ITAN) has asked the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to drop his presidential aspiration and support the governor of Kogi state, Alhaji Yahaya Bello.

Leadership reports that the group reminded Tinubu that this era is the youth era to lead this country for the better, and Bello is up to the task considering his vast experience in leadership.

The appeal came through the spokespersons of the group, Comrades Jabir Aminu Maiturare and secretary Simon Terna Anakaa in a statement they jointly issued in Kaduna on Thursday, January 20.

ITAN says Yahaya Bello is the best man for the job come 2023. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu support group Germany, Alhaji Yahaya Bello

Source: Facebook

They said after analysing the credentials of those who have declared interest in the presidency and those yet to do so, the association came to the conclusion that Governor Bello is the most qualified for the office.

The group said it has commenced mobilisation across all the 36 states of the federation and the FCT and the endorsement of Governor Bello for president is very encouraging.

Maiturar said:

“Today, we make bold to say that Governor Yahaya Adoza Bello has become a model and champion of modern Kogi, that he has become a reference point to his counterparts and a standard worthy of emulation, as such, he has received commendation and praises for his resilience, purposeful and dynamic leadership and efforts for changing the face and story of Kogi State."

Source: Legit.ng