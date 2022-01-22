APC National leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu paid a visit to to the Chairman, Senate Services Committee, Senator Sani Musa on Saturday morning

The former governor of Lagos state disclosed that he was impressed with Musa's health status after returning from his medical trip

Meanwhile, the Niger East Senator returned to the country last week after he travelled out for medical attention

Abuja- The national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Tinubu on Saturday morning, January 22, visited a contestant for the party’s National chairmanship, Senator Sani Musa.

Tinubu visited the chairman of the Senate Services Committee in his Maitama, at his Abuja residence, assuring the latter’s contributions to the party will not go in vain, The Nation reports.

The former Lagos Governor, a presidential aspirant on the platform of the APC, said the Niger East senator will surely be rewarded for his contributions to the success of the party in 2015.

Tinubu assured the APC chairmanship candidate that his labour in the party would not be in vain. Photo credit: Senator Mohammed Sani Musa

Source: Facebook

According to him:

“The sacrifices of Distinguished Senator Mohammed Sani Musa for the All Progressives Congress in 2014/2015 will not go in vain, the leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress are fully aware. He will be rewarded.”

Musa pledged to lead the APC in a new direction for electoral victory if elected, Leadership added.

