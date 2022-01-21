Kogi state governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, has finally declared his intention to run for the 2023 presidency

Governor Bello said if elected as the president of Nigeria, he will build on the good things done by his administration in Kogi state

The governor's ambition was also endorsed by some APC state lawmakers from the northeast region of the country

Bauchi - Kogi state governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, has declared his intention to contest for the 2023 presidency under the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Bello made the declaration in Bauchi on Thursday, January 20 while addressing APC legislators as well as women groups from the northeast region during a political meeting held in the state.

Governor Bello says he will replicate the good thing his administration has done in Kogi state nationwide. Photo credit: @LugardHouse

Source: Twitter

that the Kogi governor who addressed the meeting virtually said:

“I am offering myself to aspire for the 2023 presidency under our party, APC because the country deserved better and purposeful leadership from the youth.

“As you can see we are moving on steadily, I need your support, I need your prayers because together we can make it happen. We will build on the good things done by the administration.”

2023: Northeast lawmakers endorse Yahaya Bello for president

According to the Daily Sun newspaper, the lawmakers endorsed the 2023 presidential aspiration of Governor Bello after their meeting.

In a communique issued after their deliberations, the state assembly legislators declared their total support for Bello’s presidency and called on the leadership of the APC to zone the presidency to the northern region of the country for fairness and equity.

