Supporters of Dattijo in Kaduna are not relenting in their support for the commissioner for budget and planning to succeed Governor Nasir El-Rufai

The first day of President Muhammadu Buhari's visit to the state was an opportunity for Dattijo's supporters to showcase their candidate

Posters of the young commissioner were placed in strategic locations across the state during the president's visit

Kaduna - Loyalists and supporters of Muhammad Sani Abdullahi popularly known as Dattijo on Thursday, January 20 flooded Kaduna with campaign posters and other materials as President Muhammadu Buhari inaugurated projects in the state.

The supporters of the former chief of staff were seen in strategic locations during the president's visit to the state.

Some of Dattijo’s posters at the Leventis Underpass in Kaduna. Photo credit: @Better_Kaduna

Source: Twitter

The supporters seen in buses in the metropolis with different banners hailing President Buhari and the governor of the state, Nasir el-Rufai for their landmark achievements, chanted ‘Sai Dattijo’ as they drove around the state.

Dattijo who is currently the commissioner for budget and planning is yet to declare his intention, but the display from support groups in the state signals events leading to the 2023 elections.

Buhari's second day in Kaduna filled with project commissioning

Meanwhile, Abdulrahman Isah, a resident in Kaduna has revealed how the president will start his second-day working visit in the state.

Isah tweeted that the president will start his day by commissioning the remodelled Sabon Gari Modern Market and paying homage to the Emir of Zazzau Palace.

Thousands of Kaduna residents welcome Buhari to northwest state

Recall that earlier in the day, thousands of people welcomed President Buhari to Kafanchan, the southern part of Kaduna state.

The president was on his way to pay homage to Emir of Jema’a when his convoy was besieged by excited residents who waved frantically.

Bashir Ahmad, Buhari's personal assistant on digital/new media shared the video on his verified Twitter page.

Henley Business School honours Dattijo as an associate, founding member

Late last year, the prestigious Henley Business School, University of Reading, United Kingdom announced the appointment of Muhammad Sani Abdullahi Dattijo as an associate and founding member of its Dunning Africa Center.

Making the announcement, Rajneesh Narula OBE, Director of both the Dunning Africa Centre and the John Dunning Centre for international business noted that Dattijo, an astute and erudite Development Economist would be joining the institution, as it begins operations at its African Center, in the same month.

Other notable appointees include Andrew Mold, the Acting Director of the Subregional Office for Eastern Africa, United Nations Economic Commission for Africa, Professor Aloysius Newenham-Kahindi, a Canada Research Chair in International Sustainable Development at the Gustavson Business School, the University of Victoria in Canada, and Dr. Helena Barnard, Professor at the Gordon Institute of Business Science of the University of Pretoria in South Africa.

