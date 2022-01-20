Nigerians have been asked to be fair in their assessment of what President Muhammadu Buhari's administration has achieved so far

The Nigerian leader made this request on Thursday, January 20, while on a 2-day visit to Kaduna state to commission projects

Buhari gave the assurances that his administration is determined to hand over a better Nigeria than the one inherited

Kafanchan, Kaduna - Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari has asked Nigerians to assess him on the campaign promises he made ahead of the 2015 elections.

Buhari while on a 2-day visit to Kaduna state to commission projects called on citien to be fair in their assessment of what his government has achieved so far, Channels TV reports.

President Muhammadu Buhari has asked Nigerians to be fair in their assessment of his government.

The Nigerian leader speaking at the Emir of Jema’a Alhaji Muhammadu Isa’s Palace in Kafanchan, assured that his administration was determined to hand over a better Nigeria than the one they inherited.

In another report by Vanguard, Buhari said his administration was determined to unfold programmes that would improve people’s lives.

He went on to appeal to citizens that they should have confidence on the ability of the security agents to bring the situation to normalcy.

You are writing your history in letters of gold, Buhari hails El-Rufai

Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai has been commended by President Muhammadu Buhari for his development efforts in the state.

Buhari made the remark while inaugurating some projects in Kaduna state during his two-day working visit.

He hailed El-Rufai for the infrastructural development in the state, adding that Kaduna has recorded significant development.

Thousands of Kaduna residents welcome Buhari to northwest state

Earlier in the day, thousands of people welcomed President Buhari to Kafanchan, the southern part of Kaduna state.

The president was on his way to pay homage to Emir of Jema’a when his convoy was besieged by excited residents who waved frantically.

Bashir Ahmad, Buhari's personal assistant on digital/new media shared the video on his verified Twitter page.

Buhari arrived in Kaduna yesterday, Monday, January 19, for a two-day working visit.

