President Muhammadu Buhari is in Kaduna state on a two-day working visit to commission special projects embarked upon by Governor El-Rufai-led administration

The president's special assistant on digital and new media shared a video of Buhari's warm welcome by residents of the state on his verified Twitter page on Thursday, January 20

Meanwhile, the president flew in from Banjul, the Gambia where he attended the inauguration of President Adama Barrow’s second term in office

Kaduna state- Thousands of people welcome President Muhammadu Buhari to Kafanchan, the southern part of Kaduna state.

The president is in the state to commission projects and pay homage to Emir of Jema’a, Bashir Ahmad, Buhari's personal assistant on digital/new media made this disclosure via his verified Twitter page on Thursday, January 20.

President Buhari arrives at Kaduna on a 2-day official visit. Photo credit: Nasir El-Rufai

Source: Facebook

He wrote and shared:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

This Day reported also that Buhari arrived in Kaduna yesterday, Monday, January 19, for a two-day working visit.

Spokesman to Governor Nasir El-Rufai, Muyiwa Adekeye, had earlier disclosed in a statement yesterday in Kaduna that the president would arrive today.

Adekeye said, during the visit, the president, will commission several important projects during a two-day visit from today to tomorrow.

Buhari to commission projects

According to the statement, Buhari would also visit the three major towns of Kaduna, Zaria and Kafanchan, and would also be shown round road projects across the state, executed by the El-Rufai administration.

Rice pyramid: Shehu Sani lists 2 failed projects of President Buhari

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that the immediate past senator representing the Kaduna Central senatorial district, Senator Shehu Sani, has tacitly called out the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led federal government over the recent rice pyramid launch in Abuja.

According to the outspoken politician who has vowed to clear the rot by the APC in Kaduna state if he is elected governor, other projects launched by the Nigerian government have all faded away.

S consequently asked if the recent rice pyramid launch will not follow suit. He went ahead to list some of the projects of this administration that have faded away.

Nigerian governor takes serious action against vandals, bans social gathering in school premises

In other news, as part of its efforts in ensuring the protection of school infrastructure from vandals, the Kaduna state government has banned all social events, weddings, shows and entertainment in public school premises.

It was reported that the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Dr Yusuf Saleh, made this known during an interview in the state.

He said:

“For a very long time some of our schools were being used for all kinds of activities, and at the end of the day, school facilities were being vandalised."

Source: Legit.ng