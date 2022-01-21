Stakeholders of the ruling APC in the North East Zone, have openly declared their support for Yahaya Bello to run for president in 2023

This is so as the state legislators endorse the Kogi state governor, Bello after a one-day meeting held in Bauchi

The lawmakers also called on the leadership of the party to zone the presidency to the Northern region of the country

Bauchi state- The presidential ambition of Governor Yahaya Bello has received a major boost in the North Eastern region of the country.

Recently, the state lawmakers from the zone elected on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress have endorsed the 2023 aspiration of the Kogi state governor, The Punch reports.

The legislators also endorsed Bello for president in 2023, being the only person that has shown interest in the position from the zone. Photo credit: The Guardian

Source: Facebook

In a communiqué issued on Thursday, January 20, after the extraordinary meeting of the Forum of APC state Legislators of the North East Zone, held in Bauchi, the legislators declared their support for Bello, Vanguard added.

They also called on the leadership of the APC to zone the presidency to the Northern region of the country for fairness and equity.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The communiqué was signed by Abubakar Ibrahim, Gombe State and other governors in the region.

2023 presidency: Garba Shehu follows Tinubu Media Support group on Twitter

Garba Shehu, a presidential media aide, has started following the Tinubu Media Support Group on the microblogging site, Twitter, days after the suspension on the platform was lifted.

Mallam Shehu is among PresidenMuhammadu Buhari's aides to send messages on the social media platform since its resumption.

This came after the suspension on the site was lifted (Photo: Garba Shehu) Source: Facebook Having the site back in April 2015, Shehu follows 365 other Twitter users and has over 1.2 million followers.

Greed doesn't go with good health: Strange advice, warning for Tinubu

The APC's national leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has been advised to drop his presidential ambition.

The message which came as a warning was given by Charles Oputa, a well-known Nigerian musician.

Charley Boy told Tinubu rather enjoy his wealth and leave the struggle for power for the younger generation.

Source: Legit.ng