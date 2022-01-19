APC national leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has promised to offset the WAEC fees of secondary school leavers

Tinubu made the vow while addressing some APC women groups in a trending video shared on social media

The frontline presidential aspirant of the ruling party also stated that Nigeria needs stability for women to thrive in their various endeavours

FCT, Abuja - Former Lagos state governor and frontline presidential aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has promised to party the West African Senior School Certificate Examination fees for every Nigerian child if he is elected president.

Tinubu made the statement in a video shared by TheCable newspaper on Wednesday, January 19.

Tinubu is already outlining his plans ahead of the 2023 presidential election. Photo credit: @AsiwajuTinubu

Source: Twitter

His words:

“Your children's West African examination fees will be paid by us, so that no one, no matter how poor, will be left behind.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

“The symbol of our party is a broom. The symbol of my cap is breaking shackles. You break the shackles of ignorance, poverty, and many things.

“We need stability in the country. We need peace and the stoppage of banditry is extremely important because women are the vulnerable victims of banditry, violence, and instability. Without peace and stability, we cannot build a nation as rapidly as we want.”

Tinubu who was addressing women groups in the video urged them to stay in the APC because the party is progressive.

Tinubu urged to wade into crisis in Amuwo-Odofin LGA

Meanwhile, Vanguard newspaper reports that a former member of the Lagos state House of Assembly, Dipo Olorunrinu, has urged Tinubu to intervene in the crisis rocking the APC in Amuwo-Odofin local government area of Lagos state.

Olorunrinu, in a statement, stated that there were unresolved issues and uneasiness among the party members following the mandate allegedly snatched away from him.

While urging Tinubu on the need for restoration of his mandate, the former lawmaker said that his love for the party was huge but his teeming followers were aggrieved by the development, hence, the reason for seeking redress in the court.

Tinubu visits Zamfara, donates N50million to victims of banditry

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Tinubu donated the sum of N50million to families of victims of the recent killings in two local government areas of Zamfara state.

Tinubu who is popularly referred to as the national leader of the APC, made the donation on Thursday, January 13 when he paid a visit to the northwest state ravaged by banditry in the last few months.

At least, 58 people were reported killed last week when bandits raided some villages in some local governments in the state.

Tinubu declares support for FG to crush bandits, terrorists

While in Zamfara, Tinubu expressed confidence that the federal government will crush Boko Haram terrorists and armed bandits in northern Nigeria.

Tinubu made the statement during his visit to commiserate with Governor Bello Matawalle over the recent carnage by bandits in Zamfara state.

The former Lagos state governor was accompanied on the visit to Gusau by Senator Kashim Shettima, former Borno governor, the former chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Nuhu Ribadu, and former APC national vice chairman, southwest, Pius Akinyelure

Source: Legit.ng