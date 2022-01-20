APC's national leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has tendered apology to Nigerians over claim that PVCs have expired

The former governor of Lagos and presidential aspirant said he mistakenly used the word "expire" when he meant to say PVCs need to be updated

Tinubu's apology came following INEC's statement that his claim that PVCs expire is not accurate

FCT, Abuja - Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has apologised over his claim that the current Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) issued by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) have expired.

While hosting some of his supporters in Abuja, the presidential aspirant had asked them to register ahead of the election because their PVCs had expired.

APC national leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has apologised for a misleading claim he made concerning the Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs). Photo credits: Progressives for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, INEC Nigeria

Source: Facebook

He said in a trending video:

“In case they do not announce to you on time, the PVC you have has expired."

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

INEC counters claim

However, shortly after the video started trending on social media, INEC countered Tinubu's claim, warning people not to heed his advice.

Rotimi Oyekanmi, chief press secretary to the INEC chairman, Professor Mahmud Yakubu, said the PVC is valid as long as it is not defaced.

Oyakanmi added that double registration is an offence under the law.

His words:

“A PVC does not have an expiry date on it, therefore, it does not expire. As long as the security chip on it is not damaged, it remains valid. But if the chip is damaged, the holder can apply for a replacement."

Tinubu apologises

Following INEC's reaction, Tinubu's media outfit issued a statement on his behalf, apologising to Nigerians for the misleading comment, Daily Trust reported.

The statement said the APC chieftain mistakenly used the word “expire” when he meant to say PVCs need to be updated.

Tinubu, according to the statement, apologised for the incorrect statement and felt sorry for any confusion it may have caused.

The former governor of Lagos also stressed that he appreciates the patriotic and necessary work of INEC and its personnel in assuring a free and fair electoral process for all Nigerians in all political parties.

2023: If elected president, WASSCE fees would be paid for every Nigerian child - Tinubu

In another report, Tinubu has promised to pay the West African Senior School Certificate Examination fees for every Nigerian child if he is elected president.

The APC chieftain made the statement in a video shared by The Cable on Wednesday, January 19.

His words: “Your children's West African examination fees will be paid by us, so that no one, no matter how poor, will be left behind."

Source: Legit.ng