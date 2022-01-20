There is supremacy battle between Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko and Senator Abubakar Gada in Sokoto state

The two All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftains are at daggers drawn over who controls the party’s structure in the state

Observers say the battle between the two APC bigwigs has thrown the party into serious confusion

aWamakko and Gada are at daggers drawn over who controls the party’s structure in the state. Their fight was reignited during the congresses conducted in the state in the last quarter of 2021.

Observers say the battle between the two APC bigwigs has thrown the party into serious confusion as it is causing more bickering and acrimony among its members.

The APC state congress produced two parallel executives as two factions held elections at different locations.

There is a supremacy battle between Senator Aliyu Wamakko and Senator Abubakar Gada.

Source: Twitter

Some APC top shots in the state held one of the congresses at the party’s secretariat along Sultan Abubakar Road while another congress was held at an undisclosed hotel at the instance of Senator Gada.

Among the party’s bigwigs who attended the Wamakko-led congress were Minister of Police Affairs, Alhaji Maigari Dingyadi; leader of the party in the state, Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko; Senator Ibrahim Gobir, members of the House of Representatives from the state with the exception of Abdullahi Salame and all the state lawmakers who were elected on the platform of the party.

Others were; a former Minister of Transport, Yusuf Suleiman; the current Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Police Trust Fund (NPTF), Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto; a National Commissioner, National Population Commission (NPC), Alhaji Chiso Abdullahi and a host of others.

The Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Aminu Achida, who is a member of the APC and Abdullahi Salame did not attend any of the congresses because they were said to be out of the country.

The Wamakko-led congress was orderly conducted with the State Working Committee (SWC) emerging through consensus.

