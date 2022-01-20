A report by Daily Trust has highlighted four prominent contenders for the All Progressives Congress (APC)'s national chairmanship seat who may emerge winner.

It was gathered that top shots of the party including governors and those at the presidency are considering the four for the chairmanship seat ahead of the national convention scheduled to hold on Saturday, February 26.

The APC is scheduled to elect new chairman and other executives at its forthcoming convention on Saturday, February 26. Photo credit: All Progressives Congress - APC

Below are the four strong contenders:

Tanko Al-Makura, former governor of Nasarawa state Senator Abdullahi Adamu, former governor of Nasarawa state Saliu Mustapha, former deputy national chairman of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) Abubakar Bawa Bwari, former minister for mines and steel development

Daily Trust cited anonymous sources as saying that the listed four are being considered by President Muhammadu Buhari and the governors.

A source was quoted to have said:

“Though it is very difficult to read the president’s mind on this, his body language showed that he has preference for Al-Makura, who was the lone governor produced by the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC)."

It was further gathered that Al-Makura’s successor in Nasarawa state, Abdullahi Sule, has reached out to many of his colleagues to support his predecessor to pick the chairmanship seat.

Meanwhile, some of the governors are allegedly pushing for the candidature of Senator Abdullahi Adamu, though he has not indicated interest in the race.

List of other contenders for the APC chairmanship seat

Abdulaziz Yari, former governor of Zamfara state Senator Ali Modu Sheriff, former governor of Borno state Isa Yuguda, former governor of Bauchi state Senator George Akume, minister of special duties and inter-governmental affairs and former governor of Benue state) Senator Mohammed Sani Musa (APC, Niger East) Sunny Moniedafe Mohammed Saidu Etsu. Dr Sani Shinkafi

APC finally releases activities for national convention, says no position yet on zoning arrangement

Meanwhile, the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) has announced the timetable and schedule of activities for the national convention of the party.

Legit.ng gathered that the schedule of activities was considered and adopted in Abuja on Wednesday, January 19, at the APC's 19th regular meeting which was held at the party’s national secretariat.

John Akpanudoedehe, the national secretary of the party in a statement shared on Facebook said the Interim Report of the National Reconciliation Committee will be received on Monday, January 31.

