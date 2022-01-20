Ahead of 2023, Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River state has signified interest in contesting for president

The governor, however, said he will only run if his party, the ruling APC, considers him fit for the number one political seat

Ayade said he will stand by the party's position even if it is another person given the 2023 presidential ticket

Cross River state - Ben Ayade, governor of Cross River state, has said he will run for president in 2023 if the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) considers him.

The governor made this known on Wednesday, January 19, when he appeared as a guest on Channels TV, The Cable reported.

Governor Ben Ayade said he will run for president in 2023 if the APC considers him fit. Photo credit: Sir Benedict Ayade

Asked if he will run for president in 2023 on the platform of the APC, the governor said the party should make the decision based on zoning.

But when pressed further on the subject, Governor Ayade said he will contest if the party finds him “fit and proper”.

He said:

“I think the party should take a decision based on zoning principles which would be resolved as a party.

“Let me say, yes and no. If the family (APC) finds that I am fit and proper, yes. If the family finds that there is a better option and that option fits into the zoning (arrangement), of course, I will stand by the party’s position.

“I am a conformist; I stand with the system. I have never been an aberrant. I work with the system.”

2023: God spoke to me about running for president but did not tell me if I will win or not - Umahi

In a related development, Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi state, on Tuesday, January 11, said God spoke to him to run for president in 2023.

Umahi made this assertion, during a recent interview on a live television programme. He granted the interview a few hours after he declared his ambition to jostle for the APC's presidential ticket at the State House, Abuja, where he had met with President Muhammadu Buhari to intimate him of his plan.

The Ebonyi governor said it was God that directed him to declare his intention when he did but noted that God did not tell him if he will win the presidential election or not.

