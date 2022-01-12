The race for who succeeds President Muhammadu Buhari gets tougher by the day after the declaration of some major stakeholders in the APC eyeing the nation's prestigious seat

Earlier, Governor Umahi declared his intention to run and also informed the president about it but he stated further that God is involved in his plan

Meanwhile, Umahi in November 2020 defected from the Peoples Democratic Party, where he was elected as governor twice

Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi state, on Tuesday, January 11, said God spoke to him to run for president in 2023.

Umahi made this assertion, during a recent interview on a live television programme, Premium Times report.

He granted this interview a few hours after he declared his ambition to jostle for the All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket at the State House, Abuja, where he had met with President Muhammadu Buhari to intimate him of his plan.

Governor Umahi met with President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday, to inform him of his intention to run in the 2023 presidential election. Photo credit: Buhari Sallau

The Ebonyi governor said it was God that directed him to declare his intention when he did, but that God did not tell him if he will win the presidential election or not.

When asked about his chances against other heavyweights in the APC, Mr Umahi said power belongs to God and he gives it to whoever he wishes to.

