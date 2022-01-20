The chief whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, has stated that he is competent enough to be Nigeria's next leader

Kalu told newsmen in Abuja on Wednesday, January 19, that if the APC zones its ticket to the southeast, he will commence serious campaigns

However, the former Abia governor made it clear that he is in no way desperate to become the president in 2023

Abuja - Senator Orji Kalu has stated that he is very well capable to lead Nigeria but is not desperate to attain the presidency.

Kalu made this submission on Wednesday, January 19, after the Senate's first plenary session for the year in Abuja, Channels TV reports.

He disclosed that his recent meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari in Aso Rock was mainly on national issues like security and electoral law.

Kalu said he is not desperate to become the president (Photo: Senator Orji Uzor Kalu)

The former Abia governor said he enjoy a robust and age-long relationship with the president even before he got into power, hence the meeting was not linked to the 2023 presidential election or his interest in it.

Kalu noted that if the All Progressives Congress (APC) zones the ticket to the southeast, he will begin massive campaigns which, according to him, will roll out like a hurricane.

His words:

"I have said before that there are only two zones that have not been president: the Southeast and the Northeast. Once it’s zoned to the Southeast, I have the capacity and the capability will roll out my campaign and rock like a hurricane.

“It’s overdue for an Igbo man to become a Nigerian president; I believe the Southeast should produce the next President and it’s going to happen.”

Earlier, Kalu on Tuesday, January 18, had a talk with President Muhammadu Buhari at Aso Rock Villa.

Kalu disclosed that he discussed some pressing national issues with the president.

The APC chieftain who has indicated an interest in the presidential seat in 2023, said he left the president in health and looks forward to a better Nigeria.

