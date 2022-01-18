Kano state governor, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje has heaped praises on Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo, SAN

The governor of the northwest state made the comment at the Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation 2022 annual lecture

Ganduje also extended the appreciation of the people and government of Kano state to Osinbajo for his efforts at nation-building

Kano - Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano on Tuesday, January 18 said that Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo, SAN has carved a niche for himself in nation-building and national integration.

Ganduje stated this at Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation 2022 annual lecture which was held in the state.

Osinbajo continues to get accolades from political bigwigs across the country. Photo credit: Aso Rock Villa

Source: Facebook

He further stated that the Kano state government and the people of the state are appreciative of Osinbajo's efforts.

His words:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

“The Vice President, you have created a niche for yourself in the task of nation-building, national integration engagement as well as remaining a bridge-builder.

“The government and people of Kano state remain appreciative to your tireless approach to issues affecting its people, its progress, and the social-economic development of the nation at large.”

Also speaking at the event was former Niger state governor and chairman Board of Trustees of the Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation, Babangida Aliyu.

He stressed that the Vice President was the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) best candidate to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

2023: Osinbajo is best for Nigeria, says General Babangida

In a related development, former Military Head of State, General Ibrahim Babangida, has said Vice President Osinbajo has a great passion for Nigeria, describing him as one who can communicate with citizens and inspire people, among other qualities.

The former Nigerian leader also stated that Professor Osinbajo is the best person to lead Nigeria in 2023.

He made the comment when the Osibanjo Grassroot Organisation visited him at his Hill Top residence in Minna, the Niger state capital.

Osinbajo's supporters dominate social media space ahead of 2023 polls

Meanwhile, a groundswell of support is building up daily for Osinbajo, as the 2023 presidential election draws near.

Osinbajo who is yet to declare interest in the 2023 presidential contest has a lot of supporters on social media.

Many of those who are rooting and urging the VP to throw his hat in the ring have now dominated the social media space, projecting his achievements and strength of character, which according to them, stood him out among other would-be contenders.

Source: Legit.ng