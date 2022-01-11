Governors who are members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) are divided over the convention of the party slated for February, this year, Daily Trust learnt on Tuesday.

The top echelon of the party in November last year met with President Muhammadu Buhari, where they agreed that the party’s national convention should be held next month.

Though a specific date was not picked in February, aspirants have sprung up for various offices with many groups staging protests over alleged plot to shift the convention and again extend the timeline of the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led caretaker committee.

The Buni-led committee was inaugurated in June 2020, after the dissolution of the Adams Oshiomhole-led National Working Committee (NWC), and saddled with the responsibility of reconciling aggrieved members and organising an elective national convention. But the committee had its timeline extended twice without achieving these.

An impeccable source told our correspondent in a telephone interview yesterday that the bickering and division among the governors led to the postponement of their meeting slated for last Sunday.

He explained that the governors belong to different blocs in the party and were divided as some were opposed to the proposed February convention.

He said the governors were supposed to meet and decide on the matter on Sunday, but failed to do so because of lack of a united front.

According to him, the governors would meet tomorrow to take a position on the convention issue and make a presentation to President Muhammadu Buhari for a way forward.

