An APC chieftain has warned the party's members supporting different presidential aspirants to stop attacking themselves or their principals

Yekini Nabena, the deputy national publicity secretary of the ruling party, advised the APC members to cool their tempers and embrace civility

Nabena advised the party members not to deny Nigerians dividends of democracy by heating up the polity

FCT, Abuja - Deputy national publicity secretary of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Hon. Yekini Nabena has warned supporters of different presidential aspirants of the party to desist from campaign calumny capable of demarketing whoever emerges as the candidate of the APC.

Nabena urged the party members to avoid hate speeches and embrace issue-based campaigns rather than attacking themselves.

Nabena warned that negative comments by party members could be used by opposition elements later. Photo credit: Yekini Nabena

Source: Facebook

While two APC presidential aspirants have made their aspirations known to the public, others are yet to declare publicly.

The APC chieftain warned in a statement sent to Legit.ng on Monday, January 17 that whatever negative comments made against any of those seeking the ticket of the party now will later be used as a demonization weapon by the opposition parties.

Nabena said since all those aspiring to fly the ticket of APC are all from the same political party, party supporters should see themselves as one and play up their advantages.

According to him, whoever emerges as the party presidential candidate during the primary will need to extend the olive branch to others because the party does not need a divided house if it must win an election.

He expressed the belief that the party would give a level playground to all aspirants during the primary and support whoever emerges as the candidate of the party.

Part of the statement read:

“My appeal is for all our members to embrace issues-based campaigns strategies in selling whoever they feel should succeed our dear President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023. There is no need to be unnecessarily emotive about it.

“I believe that all our presidential aspirants are well qualified to pick the ticket. It is a fact that participatory democracy gives room for choices even within the same political party as it is a practice in the APC.

“We should therefore engage constructively without demonizing ourselves bearing in mind that whatever we say against each other now will later be capitalized on by other political parties during the general elections.”

Source: Legit.ng