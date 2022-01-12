The crisis between party bigwigs within the All Progressives Congress is causing more harm than good

The party's national convention which was expected to hold in February 2022 has been postponed to June 2022

According to the party, the postponement would help it resolve all the crisis brewing between aggrieved members

The All Progressives Congress has suspended its planned national convention scheduled to take place in February.

Sun reports that the party crisis has continued to deepen with some governors accused of hijacking plans for the national convention.

The party's decision to move the national convention to June follows several litigations and animosity building up between members of the APC leadership.

A source said that postponing the national convention until June will give the party more time to settle the major internal crisis within the APC.

The source said the caretaker committee for the national convention is currently working with key stakeholders within the APC to ensure that all aggrieved factions are reconciled.

He said:

"There are behind-the-scenes efforts to make sure the convention is held as soon as possible, though it is no longer feasible for next month.”

“You can imagine, before you resolve the ward congresses that are being challenged now, then, you have to resolve that of the local governments and then, the state congresses and the fourth one is the national convention."

The source added that should the party fail to resolve the crisis, its performance at the 2023 general elections outing would be affected.

