Yoruba groups are making moves to make sure the presidential aspirants have the best interest of Nigerians at heart ahead of the 2023 elections

The groups have decided to meet and map out plans on how to engage the Southwest presidential aspirants ahead of the polls

The general secretary of the group, Mr Popoola Ajayi, disclosed this move was made in a bid to address the fears and aspirations of the people

The Alliance of Yoruba Democratic Movements has again met in Lagos with a vow to ensure that the people of the Southwest determine the future of elections in the region.

Several pan-Yoruba groups said ethnic conflict, violence and the national question were critical issues that must be resolved if elections have to be meaningful and impactful in Nigeria, according to Sahara Reporters.

The groups said it will soon launch an opinion poll across the Southwest including Kwara and Kogi states to feel the pulse of the people on presidential aspirants in the context of the future of democracy and elections in the region.

2023: 84 Yoruba Groups Meet Again, To Conduct South-West Opinion Poll On Presidential Aspirants.

Source: Facebook

In a statement after its meeting in Lagos by the general-secretary, Mr Popoola Ajayi, the coalition said many Yoruba people were tired of elections that have failed to address the fears and aspirations of the people.

The coalition added that if elections must hold in Yoruba territories, the people should be the deciding factor, not money or sharing of material inducements which destroys the moral fabric of the nation.

2023: Tinubu's declaration spun more calls for Osinbajo to run

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that a group, on both new and traditional media, the declaration by Asiwaju Bola Tinubu that he will contest for presidency in 2023, seems like a reinforcement of the calls for the Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo to throw his hat in the ring for the forthcoming presidential elections.

From TV anchors on such stations as African Independent Television (AIT), Arise TV, and Channels TV, to newspapers and online platforms, the conversation is for the vice president to get in line for the race.

On AIT’s Kakaaki programme on Tuesday, January 11, renowned columnist and news analyst, Majeed Dahiru argued that the vice president should be the number one pick for the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

2023: No aspirants’ declaration will bother us, says Osinbajo supporters

In a related development, the Progressives Consolidation Group (PCG) has stated that no declaration by any number of aspirants can douse the patriotic passion associated with those championing the cause of an Osinbajo presidency in 2023.

According to the chairman of PCG, Dr. Aliyu Kurfi, the plurality of candidates and political parties are necessary for a robust democracy and a rich array of strong contenders will only deepen the legitimacy of Osinbajo’s eventual victory.

The pro-Osinbajo group also stated that the declarations are healthy for democracy and more aspirants are welcome into the race.

