Interior designer Ehi Ogbebor fired back at reality star Diiadem after claims surfaced about her alleged rejection by Churchill

Ehi released a leaked audio making serious allegations about Diiadem's behaviour during a trip to Uyo years ago

The drama widened to include Real Housewives of Lagos star Caroline, with both women trading deeply personal accusations

Interior designer Ehi Ogbebor has found herself at the centre of two separate but equally heated celebrity feuds, trading blows with reality star Diiadem and Real Housewives of Lagos cast member Caroline over allegations that have set social media alight.

The storm began after Diiadem, during a public clash with her former friend Dabota Lawson, alleged that Churchill had rejected Ehi Ogbebor and that Dabota had spent considerable time trying to make that relationship work on her friend's behalf.

Ehi Ogbebor dlashes with Diiadem in explosive new drama. Photo credit@diidem/@olakunlechurchill/@ehiogebor

Source: Instagram

Ehi fires back at Diiadem

Ehi wasted no time responding. In a leaked audio that began circulating online on Friday, August 14, 2026, the interior designer alleged that she had taken Diiadem to Uyo years ago, during which the reality star reportedly engaged in multiple casual encounters with men.

Ehi also claimed that while she herself was already running a successful business and earning well at the time, Diiadem was living in genuinely difficult financial circumstances.

She did not mince words in her tone, referring to Diiadem as a rat and warning her to flee whenever she spots her, promising to deliver a serious beating if their paths crossed.

Ehi Ogbebor makes threat over feud with Diidem. Photo credit@ehiogbebor

Source: Instagram

Recall that Diiadem and Churchill had been linked together a few months ago. Following rumours that Churchill’s marriage was in trouble, Diiadem was alleged to be the new woman in the businessman’s life. However, both of them later reacted to the allegations.

Dabota Lawson and Diiadem had also been rumoured to be at war, as they allegedly stopped wishing each other well during special moments on social media. However, the two businesswomen had kept mum about the alleged rift between them until it escalated in an explosive manner, with private details and secrets being shared with the public.

However, Ehi and Diiadem had not been linked together until Diiadem decided to spill the tea about what had happened between them in the past.

Here is the X voicenote from Ehi sending warning to Diiadem below:

Diiadem, Olakunle Churchill react to dating rumour

Legit.ng had reported that the Nigerian social media personality Diiadem had reacted to allegations linking her romantically to businessman Olakunle Churchill, the husband of actress Rosey Meurer.

The mother of one had been rumored to be involved in a relationship with Churchill and was also alleged to have gone on vacation with him. The claims quickly gained attention online, prompting discussions among fans and social media users.

Amid the growing speculation, responses from Diiadem and those connected to the matter sparked further reactions from fans, with many taking to social media to share their opinions about the allegations.

Source: Legit.ng