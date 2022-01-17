Anambra people are reportedly not happy over the sit-at-home order of the Indigenous People of Biafra

Recall that IPOB called for the sit-at-home following Nnamdi Kanu’s court proceeding which come up on January 18 to 20

According to IPOB spokesman, Emma Powerful, the order only coves the duration of Kanu's court proceedings

The Anambra state government has asked the people of the state to ignore the directive of the Indigenous People of Biafra.

This follows the recent sit-at-home order in the South-East.

The group said it gave the order following its leader, Nnamdi Kanu’s court proceedings coming up on January 18, 19 and 20, 2022 at the Umuahia High Court.

It said the sit-at-home was for only January 18, while people are free to go about their normal activities on January 19 and 20.

There is tension in Anambra state following the sit at home order of IPOB.

Source: Facebook

Meanwhile, the state government says anyone found enforcing sit-at-home on January 17 is a criminal and must be treated as such.

According to the Anambra State Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Mr C-Don Adinuba, the government is not aware of any sit-at-home and that people should ignore it.

