Fresh terrorism charges have been filed against Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of IPOB, a proscribed group based in the southeast

The charges were initiated by the agents of the federal government twenty-four hours before Kanu's expected appearance in court

Kanu was arrested by Nigerian authorities in Kenya and extradited to Abuja, the Nigerian capital in the year 2021

FCT, Abuja - The federal government, on Monday, January 17 filed fresh terrorism charges against the embattled leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

The Punch newspaper reports that in the amended process it filed before the Federal High Court sitting in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, the government increased the counts in the initial charge it preferred against Kanu.

According to the report, Kanu will now enter his fresh plea to 15 amended charges marked FHC/ABJ/CR/383/2015 and signed by the Director of Public Prosecution, DPP, M. B. Abubakar.

The charges were amended barely 24 hours before the scheduled commencement of hearing by trial Justice Binta Nyako.

Vanguard newspaper reports that the court had on Thursday, December 2, 2021, fixed Tuesday, January 18 to hear some pending applications, including the one Kanu filed to be discharged and acquitted.

