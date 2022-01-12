A suit filed by Nnamdi Kanu before Justice Benson Anya on August 27, 2021, will have its judgement delivered on Wednesday, January 19

The suit challenging military invasion of the residence of Kanu was filed by a counsel to the IPOB leader Aloy Ejimakor

Ejimakor asked the court to declare the invasion of his client's residence by the Nigerian government as illegal

A High Court sitting in Aba is set to deliver judgement on a fundamental human rights suit filed against the Nigerian government and the military by the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu.

The judgement is expected to be delivered on Wednesday, January 19, following the conclusion of the hearing on the suit filed before Justice Benson Anya on December 10, 2021.

The Punch reports that Kanu's lawyer, Aloy Ejimakor, in a statement released on Wednesday, January 12, said the suit was initiated on August 27, 2021

Daily Post reports that in the suit, Kanu through his lawyer sought a court's order to declare that the military invasion of his home in Abia state by the government is illegal and amounts to an infringement of his fundamental human rights as enshrined in Nigeria's constitution and the African Charter on Human and People’s Rights.

Ejimakor sought a declaration of the arrest of his client in Kenya by agents of the Nigerian government without due process as unlawful and unconstitutional.

He also sought a declaration of the expulsion of Kanu from Kenya to Nigeria by the Nigerian government and his detention and planned prosecution in charge No: FHC/ABJ/CR/383/2015 (the Federal Republic of Nigeria v. Nnamdi Kanu) as illegal.

Among many others, Ejimakor prayed the court to make an order compelling the Nigerian government to release Kanu from detention and issue an official letter of apology to the IPOB leader.

Retired Military General Reveals Why Nnamdi Kanu Must Not Be Released Without Trial

President Muhammadu Buhari has been urged not to release the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra without trial.

General Bata Haruna (retired) said such action would be an affront to Nigeria's constitution and the judiciary as an institution.

According to Haruna, allegations of treason and terrorism for which Kanu is accused of should not be treated with a kid's glove.

Northern Elders Ask Buhari Not to Release IPOB Leader

The Northern Elders Forum said releasing IPOB leader will do serious injury to the Nigerian judiciary.

This follows a request by some prominent Igbo leaders asking President Buhari to release the detained Biafra secessionist leader.

The forum stated that the judicial process in the case of Kanu must be allowed to run its course without interference.

