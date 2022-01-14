Political parties have been urged to zone their presidential candidates to the southern region of the country

This call was made by the Southern and Middle Belt Leaders at a meeting held in Abuja on Thursday, January 14

The Forum which is clamoring for restructuring noted that the 1999 constitution is flawed and a new constitution should be drafted

The Southern and Middle Belt Leaders’ Forum (SMBLF) has asked political parties in the country to zone its presidential ticket to the south.

In a communique issued after a meeting on Thursday, January 13, in Abuja, the forum warned that any party that does not zone its ticket to the south should not expect support from the regions.

The communique was jointly signed by Edwin Clark, an Ijaw national leader; Ayo Adebanjo, Afenifere leader, George Obiozor, president-general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, and Pogu Bitrus, national president, middle belt forum, The Cable reports.

The southern and middle belt leaders want President Muhammadu Buhari's successor to come from the South. Photo credit: Muhammadu Buhari

Source: Facebook

The forum added that the 1999 constitution is flawed and lopsided and therefore, the country should be restructured and a new constitution drafted.

The meeting extensively discussed various issues bothering the state of affairs in the country, particularly, the security situation, restructuring, preparations for the 2023 elections and zoning.

Part of the communique reads:

“Notes that the basis of any viable democracy, especially in a diverse and complex country such as Nigeria, is fair and even sharing of power."

