Like a phoenix rising from the ashes, Bukola Saraki is coming to the limelight again ahead of the 2023 general election

PDP ex-members in the Kwara state House of Assembly, on Tuesday, January 11, threw their weight behind the former Senate president

The former lawmakers in the southwest state said Saraki comes from the north-central, a geopolitical zone that reflects Nigeria's multicultural nature

Kwara - As battle formations for the 2023 presidential elections begin, Bukola Saraki, the Senate president in the eighth National Assembly, has been projected as a formidable force to reckon with.

This was brought about by the Forum of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Ex-Lawmakers of the Kwara State House of Assembly which stated that it was time for Saraki to take his place again in national politics, AIT News reports.

Saraki has not given up on his bid to emerge as president despite Tinubu's declaration of interest in the office. (Photo: Bola Ahmed Tinubu)

In a statement by its chairman, Abraham Ashaolu, the forum said the north-central, based on its multicultural nature, is best to produce the next president in the person of Saraki for peace and security to reign across Nigeria.

Added to this, the forum alleged that lawmakers from the All Progressives Congress (APC) are working against the only Peoples Democratic Party (APC) member in the state House of Assembly, Raheem Agboola, who represents Ilorin South Constituency.

It, therefore, warned the APC members to refrain from conducts that discredit the integrity of the state's legislative body.

Saraki is our candidate, north-central PDP endorses former Senate president for 2023 presidency

Meanwhile, some stakeholders of the PDP from the North-Central zone of the country had endorsed Saraki as their candidate for the Nigerian presidency.

According to the leader of the delegation, Iyorwuese Hagher, it was time for the geopolitical zone to produce the next president of Nigeria.

He said over the years, the zone supported other regions to enjoy the highest position in the country.

Hagher said:

“The nation right now is so divided and fragmented. We need a uniting force, which the North-Central is known for, to emerge and reunite the country again.

“Bukola Saraki is that young breed with wealth of experience at every cadre of governance to restore Nigeria to where we belong. We do not need an old man as president who will be travelling every moment for treatment and spending the country’s resources abroad.”

