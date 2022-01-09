A former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, is getting ready to kick-start moves that might take him to the presidency in 2023

Atiku, according to a close associate, is set to officially declare his presidential ambition for the 2023 presidential election

The ally revealed to newsmen on Sunday, January 9, that the PDP aspirant will make this declaration in the first quarter of 2022

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, a former presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), is getting ready to make his 2023 presidential ambition public.

A PDP chieftain who spoke with Vanguard revealed that the ex-vice president will declare his intention to run for the presidency no later than the first quarter of 2022.

The PDP source who preferred to remain anonymous stated that among the party's aspirants, Atiku is outstanding and has a much better chance of victory during the election.

The declaration of Atiku's presidential ambition will come up in the first quarter of 2022 (Photo: Peoples Democratic Party)

Source: Facebook

In line with this, the associate of the northern politician stated that the PDP knows “exactly the candidate that can win a presidential election on its platform.”

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Advising other aspirants to wait for another time, the source claimed that Atiku's profile ranks high locally and internationally and that he is the sort of politician any party will be glad to have in its fold.

He went on to disclose that Atiku will also review his Making Nigeria Great Again manifesto used for the 2019 presidential poll in a bid to embrace and effect new ideas that will better package and sell him to Nigerians.

His words:

"He is widely known nationally and internationally. Any governor presently aspiring to the Office of the President should wait for his time. The PDP as a party must avoid the temptation of experimenting with a flag bearer whose chances of taking us to Aso Rock is doubtful.

“The challenges are basically the same but you will agree with me that a lot has changed in the past four years. So, there is a need to take out some ideas he no longer considers useful to give room for new ones that are pertinent. Work is ongoing on that document and His Excellency once he is satisfied with it, will again address Nigerians."

2023: No chance for southeast? Former governor says PDP has rezoned presidency to north

Meanwhile, the dream of the people of the southeast to produce a presidential candidate on the platform of the PDP for the 2023 general elections might have been dashed following a statement credited to a former governor of Niger state, Babangida Aliyu.

He said that the main opposition party in the country has agreed to pick its candidate for the 2023 presidential race from one of the zones in the northern region of the country despite its agreement that any candidate can contest the election.

Legit.ng gathered that Aliyu disclosed this on Friday, January 7, when the Atiku Support Organisation visited him in Minna, the capital of Niger state.

Source: Legit.ng