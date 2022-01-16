Dele Momodu of Ovation Magazine is beginning to feel the heat that comes with being a presidential aspirant

The PDP chieftain on Sunday, January 16, was lamenting that he does not get enough sleep these days

Momodu made this revelation in an Instagram video in which he was seen with assorted phones

Political ambition comes with its own hazards and only those who have built thick skin can handle them when they come.

Such is the burden of Dele Momodu, the owner of Ovation International Magazine, who on Sunday, January 16, shared a video of himself with his assorted phones which he uses for consultations ahead of the 2023 elections.

Momodu said he is doing this for the country (Photo: delemomodu)

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)'s presidential aspirant in an Instagram video lamented that he hardly sleeps these days over calls he makes before his campaign kicks off.

However, Momodu stated that this is one of the sacrifices he has to make for the good of the nation as he strives to emerge its next president.

2023: I will defeat Atiku, Saraki, others to clinch PDP ticket, Dele Momodu boasts

Meanwhile, Momodu said that he had been preserved by God to become Nigeria’s president.

He made this assertion on Thursday, January 13, during an interview.

Asked if he can withstand the influence of Atiku Abubakar and other PDP aspirants, Momodu said he is the biggest brand in Nigeria, adding that no aspirant has friends across party lines like him.

Momodu boasted:

“I don’t like to sound immodest. There is no brand bigger than — brand Dele Momodu — in Nigeria. I’m not even talking about the party.

“You must get a candidate who is friends with everybody but very firm who can speak truth to power. I have been speaking truth to power despite the fact that most of these guys are my friends. You hardly find such in any political party. Dele Momodu was preserved by God for that role.”

Before this, Atiku had challenged him about the 2023 presidential election.

It was reported that Momodu who announced his defection to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Friday, October 29, met with the former vice president at the opposition party's national convention at the Eagle Square on Saturday, October 30.

