Ahead of the 2022 Osun state governorship election, the PDP has susccessfully screened aspirants for the primary election

Muhammed Adoke, the chairman of the party’s screening committee made the announcement on Thursday, January 13

According to Adoke, none of the aspirants were disqualified, adding that they all scaled the screening hurdles

Abuja - Ahead of the July 22 governorship election in Osun state, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has screened at least 6 aspirants for the party's ticket.

The Punch reports that the chairman of the party’s screening committee, Muhammed Adoke, said all governorship aspirants for the July 16 governorship election were cleared.

Adoke disclosed this while submitting the committee’s report to Umaru Bature, the PDP national organising secretary, on Thursday, January 13, in Abuja.

While noting that none of the aspirants were disqualified, the chairman of the PDP’s screening committee, said the exercise was thoroughly conducted in line with party’s guidelines and constitution.

Adoke listed the following as the clared aspirants vying for PDP's ticket, according to Premium Times:

1. PDP 2018 governorship candidate, Sen. Ademola Adeleke

2. Former secretary to Osun state government, Alhaji Abdulateef Akinbade

3. Dr Akin Ogunbiyi

4. Omirin Emmanuel Olusanya

5. Dele Adeleke

6. Dotun Babayemi

