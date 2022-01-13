Senator Ademola Nurudeen Adeleke has been screened by the PDP ahead of the July 22 governorship election in Osun state

After the screening, a video of the senator dancing during a praise and worship session at his home was shared by Dele Momodu, a PDP chieftain

As expected, the video which was posted on Instagram on Wednesday, January 12, has generated reactions from Nigerians

FCT, Abuja - Senator Ademola Nurudeen Adeleke, an Osun state governorship aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has wowed Nigerians again with impressive dancing skills.

Senator Adeleke first came to political limelight in 2017 following the tragic death of his elder brother, Senator Isiaka Adetunji Adeleke.

PDP's governorship aspirant in Osun, Senator Ademola Adeleke, in dancing mood after his screening. Photo credits: @delemomoduovation, @ademolaadeleke_01

Source: Instagram

The dancing senator: Adeleke's road to political limelight

Isiaka was representing Osun West Senatorial District of the state until his death. To fill his seat in the Senate, the PDP brought in Ademola who eventually won the election.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

He was in Senate for a very brief period as he went on to contest the governorship election in Osun state in 2018. He, however, lost to the APC's Governor Gboyega Oyetola.

Within his short time in politics, Senator Adeleke earned himself the alias "dancing senator" as he was always seen dancing, especially during his political campaigns and parties.

Ahead of the forthcoming July 16, 2022 governorship election in Osun state, Senator Adeleke has again declared interest.

On Wednesday, January 12, he participated in the opposition party's screening exercise. After the screening, the governorship aspirant had a "praise and worship" session at his Abuja residence where he was again seen dancing energetically.

Dele Momodu, a frontline lifestyle journalist and PDP chieftain, shared the video of the session on Instagram.

He wrote:

"Sen Ademola Adeleke with political associates and friends, praising and worshiping at home in Abuja, after the governorship screening exercise..."

Nigerians react

The video, as expected, stirred reactions from Nigerians.

HYPEMAN_MX (@official_hypeman_mx) said:

"This man and dance na 5&6"

korede_lagos said:

"Ordinarily, you wouldn't want to take him serious, but you can't deny the aura, positivity and hope his demeanor always represents. Also noteworthy is how he's gone ahead to improve on himself by recently bagging a Degree in the US.

"It shows the character of someone willing to improve on himself. I just wish the Osun electorate would look beyond his social disposition to give him a chance at governance. He would govern with good intentions. My opinion."

THEOPHILUS BABAFEMI (@theophilus_babafemi) said:

"My point is what does this man have to offer the people of Osun. Ordinary interview on his plan for people of osun, he promised the Oni of ife a permanent private jet whenever he wants to leave the country or within Nigeria and other yeye things.

"Is that the major problem in Osun? I have nothing against him but he needs a good adviser . And before going on air , he should please think well on his plan for the people of Osun. One thing is if there is a good debate before the election, I am sure he will loose and the people of Osun will realize he is not a good candidate."

hay_bozz said:

"Uncle Jackson, go and take over Osun!!

"We don’t want to hear anything like inconclusive this time around!! GOD be with you Man "

Osun 2022: Adeleke reveals why he wants to take over Oyetola's job

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Senator Adeleke said he was coming back to rescue Osun state.

Adeleke made this known after submitting his expression of interest and nomination forms to the PDP's national secretariat.

According to him, he is back in the race to rescue Osun state from the darkness, saying the APC has caused the collapse of the state in every respect.

Source: Legit.ng