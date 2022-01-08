The governor of Osun state, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola, has made his intention known to seek re-election in office

Oyetola disclosed this on Friday, January 7, while meeting Ooni of Ife and other monarchs in the state

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, who received Oyetola in his palace, pledged that he and other monarchs would support him

Osogbo, Osun - The second term aspiration of Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun state, on Friday, January 7, got a major boost.

The Nation reports that the Osun State Traditional Council of Obas, chaired by the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, assured Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of its support for his re-election.

Governor Gboyega Oyetola has declared to run for a second term. Credit: Gboyega Oyetola.

Legit.ng gathered that the governor has declared his intention to run for a second term on July 16.

This was disclosed on Saturday, January 8, by Oyetola's chief press secretary, Ismail Omipidan, said the council of Obas, during their monthly meeting at the finance building, Abere.

He also hailed the modest achievements recorded by the Oyetola administration in the last three years.

According to him, the governor paid an unscheduled visit to the council of Obas and declared his intention to run for a second term as part of efforts to consolidate the good work and appreciable performance of the administration.

He said:

“Speaking on behalf of his colleagues, the chairman of the Osun State Traditional Council of Obas and Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, praised the achievements the administration has made since its inception.

“Ooni Ogunwusi, who described the governor’s visit as first of its kind in the history of the state, said the governor’s high sense of modesty, prudence, probity and integrity necessitated their decision to continuously give him all-round support."

APC leaders adopt Governor Oyetola as consensus candidate

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that the All Progressives Congress (APC) leaders in Ede/Egbedore/Ejigbo federal constituency in Osun on Tuesday, November 30, banned other aspirants who would want to contest in the forthcoming gubernatorial election in the state from contesting against Governor Gboyega Oyetola in 2022.

It was reported that the leaders numbering about 100 from the four (4) local government areas, who converged at the Ido-Osun in their numbers for the federal constituency meeting also reaffirmed their support for the re-election of Governor Oyetola.

The APC chairman in the federal constituency, Alhaji Gbadebo Ajao said they were impressed by the starling administrative style and unprecedented achievements of the governor in their federal consistency.

