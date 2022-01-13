Charles Chukwuma Soludo, the Anambra governor-elect, is getting ready to succeed Governor Willie Obiano

As the date of Soludo's inauguration draws nearer, the former CBN governor is finalising plans for how his government will run

For a start, Soludo has picked Obiageli Ezekwesili, a former education minister, as the chairperson of his transmission committee

Obiageli Ezekwesili, a former minister of education, was on Thursday, January 13, appointed by the Anambra governor-elect, Prof Charles Soludo, as the head of his transition committee.

Punch reports that the inauguration of the committee will take place on Thursday, January 20, at the Agulu Lake (Golden Tulip) Hotel, Awka.

Ezekwesili is to head Soludo's transmission committee (Photo: Premium Times, Council of Foreign Relations)

We are all winners: Read Charles Soludo's full speech after winning Anambra governorship election

Meanwhile, Soludo had reacted to his victory in the election.

Professor Florence Obi, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)'s returning officer for the election, on Wednesday, November 10, declared Soludo who polled 112,229 votes as the winner of the election.

Shortly after the declaration, Soludo addressed the media from Isuofia, his hometown. The APGA candidate thanked Ndi Anambra for voting for him.

He also expressed gratitude to his party. Read Soludo's full speech below:

"With utmost humility and gratitude to God, I accept the results of the 2021 Anambra Governorship election as declared by INEC. This reflects the supreme will of the almighty God, and an overwhelming sacred mandate of the people.

"For 12 years since the massive clamour by the people of Anambra for us to serve them, we persevered to this Divine moment. This is a divine journey whose time has come. To God be all the glory and adoration!

"We have a very long list of persons whom God used to make this moment a reality. In particular, we thank all members of APGA, especially our national leader, HE (Sir) Willie Maduaburochukwu Obiano, our national chairman, Ozonkpu Victor Ike Oye, members of the BOT, NEC, state Exco, etc for availing me the opportunity to fly the APGA flag and the cohesive party support.

Many thanks to our able Campaign Committee, our first-rate legal team, and all other stakeholders who worked tirelessly and informally to see us through.

"We are grateful to all the stakeholders of the Anambra project--- the clergy and the church, traditional rulers, ASATU, labour, market, trade and professional unions, youth and women organizations, non-indigene associations, businessmen and captains of industry, the Diaspora community, persons with disability, etc..."

