President Muhammadu Buhari's aide, Garba Shehu, has been blasted by Nigerians for his immediate use of Twitter

The presidential spokesman has tweeted midnight that Nigeria gained “immeasurably” from the shutdown of Twitter

This has however not gone well with Nigerians who slammed him, asking him to tell the whole world the gains of the suspension

Some Nigerians on Twitter heavily criticised the first tweet by presidential aide Garba Shehu a few hours after Twitter operations were formally restored in Nigeria.

Garba Shehu has been blasted by Nigerians for his immediate use of Twitter.

He posted:

“Welcome back – Let me join fellow countrymen and women in welcoming the resolution of the impasse between the Federal Government of Nigeria and Twitter Inc., leading to the laying of a “foundation for a mutually beneficial future with endless possibilities.

“I join the leaders of government in appreciating all Nigerians, “especially the vibrant Nigerian youths who have borne with the long wait to resolve this impasse,” and as the government statement clearly says, the gains made from this shared national sacrifice are immeasurable.

“We hope that this is appreciated by all. The nation comes first. Once again, welcome back!”

Reacting, the Nigerians asked Garba Shehu to state the gains of Twitter suspension.

One of them, Onu’kwube @RayNkah, said, “‘Welcome back’? No. We didn’t go anywhere. We’ve always been here. Speak for yourself.”

Source: Legit.ng