President Muhammadu Buhari has been commended for lifting the suspension on Twiter operations in Nigeria

The commendation came from Garba Shehu, one of his media aides, who welcomed Nigerian youths after the long wait

Shehu in a tweet on Thursday, January 13, hoped that fellow citizens will appreciate the decision of the president

One of President Muhammadu Buhari's media aides, Garba Shehu, has spoken on the federal government's decision to lift its suspension of Twitter's operation.

Shehu said the move by President Buhari will lead to the laying of a foundation for a beneficial future between the social media platform and the government, PM News reports.

Shehu hopes that Nigerians will appreciate President Buhari's decision (Photo: Aso Rock Villa)

Source: Facebook

The presidential media aide said this has opened another chapter of endless possibilities in Nigeria.

He congratulated and saluted Nigerian youths who were mostly affected by the long impasse between both parties.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Shehu said he hopes that fellow citizens will appreciate the recent decision of the federal government.

His words:

“Let me join fellow countrymen and women in welcoming the resolution of the impasse between the Federal Government of Nigeria and Twitter Inc., leading to the laying of a “foundation for a mutually beneficial future with endless possibilities.”

“I join the leaders of government in appreciating all Nigerians, “especially the vibrant Nigerian youths who have borne with the long wait to resolve this impasse,” and as the government statement clearly says, the gains made from this shared national sacrifice are immeasurable.

“We hope that this is appreciated by all. The nation comes first. Once again, welcome back!”

Twitter ban lift: Buhari's minister makes first tweet, reveals what Nigeria will become

Meanwhile, the minister of state for labour and employment, Festus Keyamo, has said that Nigeria is better off with the conditions reportedly met by microblogging site, Twitter.

Keyamo reacting to the lifting of the ban placed on Twitter by the Federal Government of Nigeria on Wednesday, January 12, congratulated Nigerians.

In his first tweet, the minister said that those who prioritised politics over patriotism can now see that Nigeria is better off with the conditions that have been met by the microblogging company.

Source: Legit.ng