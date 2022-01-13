After about seven months, the Nigerian government decided to lift the suspension it placed on Twitter operations in the country

The announcement was made by Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, the director-general of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA)

Nigerians has taken to social media to react to the news with 'twitter ban' on of the trending topics

After 2022 days, Nigerians can now use twitter without having to pay for Virtual Private Network (VPN) to access the social media network.

The Federal Government banned Twitter in Nigeria on June 4, 2021, over the alleged use of the platform to undermine Nigeria’s corporate existence, the Nation reports.

But, on Wednesday 12 January 2021, the Director-General of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, announced the lifting of the ban.

It took 222 days(7 months) for the ban on twitter to be lifted Credit: twitter

Source: Getty Images

Abdullahi said the Federal Government directed him to inform the public that President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the lifting of the ban.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He said the approval was given following a memo written to the President by the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof Isa Ali Ibrahim TheCable also reported.

In the Memo, he said the Minister updated and requested the President’s approval for the lifting based on the Technical Committee Nigeria-Twitter Engagement’s recommendation.

Abdullahi said:

"President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the lifting of the platform’s suspension following a memo written to the President by the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami."

Nigerians reacts

Following the lifting of the ban Nigerian has taken to twitter and facebook to react to the ban which has severally hit both small and big businesses who use the platform to engage with customers and have visibility.

Ayinde Abayomi Sunday wrote

Lifting suspension? Which suspension?

Akez Micheal also said:

"Was there really a ban?"

Prince Jnr Ekechukwu also said

"Who the lifting of ban help ...? Am not deleting this my VPN"

Joe Oghenekome Chuks wrote also

"I won’t be surprised if this government comes up with another oppressive moves soon, they know VPN will make our voices really go far in a second and that’s probably the reason why they about to lift the ban. This is Nigeria, nothing surprises me anymore, anything can happen."

Twitter finally meets FG's conditions

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that investigations and reliable reports indicated that Twitter was expected to resume full operations, having met all the conditions listed by the federal government.

It was gathered that the technical committee set up to resolve the issue between both parties was working on the offers by Twitter after which a final recommendation would be made to President Buhari.

A government source disclosed that the site had "finally met six conditions set by the government for the lifting of the ban on its service in Nigeria as at the close of business in 2021."

Source: Legit.ng