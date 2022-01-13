Ahead of 2023, a Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for INEC, Nentawe Yilwatda, has resigned and joined partisan politics

Yilwatda was reported to have joined the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Plateau and kickstarted his governorship ambition

The former REC for Benue state confirmed the development but said he is yet to formally join the ruling party

Plateau state - The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Benue state, Nentawe Yilwatda, has resigned from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and joined partisan politics.

Yilwatda was appointed REC in July 2017 and posted to Benue state. During his four-year stay in office, he participated in the conduct of elections in Benue, Anambra, Osun, Rivers and Cross River states, Premium Times exclusively reported.

Nentawe Yilwatda, INEC's resident commissioner for Benue, has resigned and joined partisan politics. Photo credit: Nentawe Yilwatda Goshwe

However, the 53-year-old former lecturer in December 2021 resigned from his post and relocated to his native Plateau state where "he immediately began romancing the governing All Progressives Congress (APC)."

I'm yet to formally join APC

Meanwhile, Yilwatda on Wednesday, January 12, reportedly confirmed his resignation from INEC, noting that it was for personal reasons. He also confirmed that he had joined partisan politics.

The former REC, however, said he was yet to formally join the APC but that he would be doing so “very soon”.

INEC confirms Yilwatda's resignation

INEC also reportedly confirmed that the former lecturer had since left the electoral body.

Festus Okoye, the INEC commissioner for information and voter education, said he is unaware of the real reason for Yilwatda resigned from the commission before the expiration of his five-year tenure.

Nevertheless, Premium Times stated that Yilwatda resigned to enable him to join the governorship race in Plateau state, adding that he has started a spirited campaign to clinch the APC's gubernatorial ticket.

It was gathered that the former REC on Sunday, January 9, announced the commencement of his campaign via his Facebook Page.

A similar development happened in 2019 when Frankland Briyai, then a REC in Cross River state, resigned from his post in a bid to run for the governorship election in Bayelsa, which was only three months away at the time.

Briyai announced his governorship bid right inside INEC’s premises in Calabar. He was later sacked for using INEC’s premises to make a political announcement.

Speaking on the development, Abdul Mahmud, an Abuja-based lawyer and rights activist, said it is morally wrong for INEC commissioners to resign and immediately run for elective offices.

He urged the National Assembly to take note of the lacuna in Nigeria’s electoral law which does not forbid top officials of INEC from contesting election for any period of time after leaving office.

